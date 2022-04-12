Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $10,589.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,061,185 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

