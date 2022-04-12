Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.55. Empire has a 12 month low of C$36.20 and a 12 month high of C$46.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.40.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

