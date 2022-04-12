Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $220.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.63 million to $220.75 million. Endava posted sales of $154.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $866.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endava by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.03. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

