Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

EFX traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.14. 316,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.67 million and a PE ratio of -43.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.31. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

