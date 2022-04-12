Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0315

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $438,061.04 and approximately $210,991.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00256587 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021155 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.14 or 0.00657616 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

