EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,105 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 872,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

