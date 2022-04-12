ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ENN Energy stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

