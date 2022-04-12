EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.21

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.21 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.43), with a volume of 5049603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.45 ($0.41).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £619.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

