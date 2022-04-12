Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

