Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 5,265,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,117. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

