EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

