Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $751.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $713.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.