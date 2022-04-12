Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

