Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

