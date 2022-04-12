Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

