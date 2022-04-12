Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 52,402 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 52,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $949,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06.
- On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.
- On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Funko by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Funko by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.