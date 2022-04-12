Escalade (ESCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%.

ESCA stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Escalade has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Escalade by 795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 73.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Escalade by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Escalade by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESCA shares. TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

