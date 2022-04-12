Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $344.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.26 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.