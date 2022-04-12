Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS EUCRU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

