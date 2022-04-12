Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.52 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.