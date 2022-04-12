Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.72. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.67) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.11) to €13.20 ($14.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

