Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 493,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 104,715 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 22,432,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,443,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

