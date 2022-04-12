Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.98

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 791315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANUY. Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

