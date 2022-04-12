FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,245 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

