FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

NYSE TDG opened at $633.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.56 and a 200 day moving average of $635.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

