FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Expedia Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,581 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

