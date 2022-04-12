FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $66,937,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $24,724,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

GE opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

