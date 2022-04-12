FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

