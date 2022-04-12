FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,399 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:HSC opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.47 million, a PE ratio of -279.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

