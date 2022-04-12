FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

HUBB opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

