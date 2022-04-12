FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

NYSE FND opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.