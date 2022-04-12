FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $22,899,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:BEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.
About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
