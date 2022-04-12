FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $22,899,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.