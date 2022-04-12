Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

