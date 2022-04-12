Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

