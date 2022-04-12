Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.