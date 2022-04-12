Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 452.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 249,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.43. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

