Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,812 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

