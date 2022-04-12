Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,199 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

