Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,615 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

