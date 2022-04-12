Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 976 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Shares of VLO opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

