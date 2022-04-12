First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 21,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

