First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67. First Capital has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.