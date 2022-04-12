First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 1,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $15,828,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

