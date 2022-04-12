First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.80 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.