First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.91.

FQVLF stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

