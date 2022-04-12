First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after buying an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $52,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

FRC stock opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.27. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

