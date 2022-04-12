First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FAAR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. 546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

