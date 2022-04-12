First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 493,984 shares.The stock last traded at $177.65 and had previously closed at $177.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

