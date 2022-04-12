First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.02

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 9260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,461,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 310,657 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.