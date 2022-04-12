First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

First United stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

